Medvedev says he discussed bilateral cooperation, conflict in Ukraine with China’s Xi

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday he had held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"Today, we had talks with the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, leader of the Chinese People’s Republic Xi Jinping," Medvedev, who is also chairman of the United Russia party, wrote on his Telegram channel. "We discussed international issues, and naturally the conflict in Ukraine, too," he added.

According to the Russian politician, the talks also raised cooperation between the two countries’ ruling parties, the Chinese Communist Party and the United Russia. "We discussed bilateral cooperation as part of our strategic partnership with China in all spheres, including the economy, of course, as well as cooperation between industries and lots of other issues," Medvedev concluded as he described the talks as "very useful".