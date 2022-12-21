Ukrainian strike on Donetsk damages church, houses, power lines — Mayor

DONETSK, December 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces delivered a strike on Donetsk’s Proletarsky district overnight damaging a church, six residential buildings and an electric main, the city’s mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported on Wednesday.

"Today, at 02:30 Moscow time, the enemy’s formations delivered a strike on the Proletarsky district. Windows were damaged in six residential buildings on Armavirskaya Street and Litke Street, as well as a power line and a gas pipe," he wrote.

According to the official, windows in a church on Robespyera Street have also been damaged.