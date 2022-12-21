Kiev troops deliberately strike residential districts of Donetsk – Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. At a meeting with Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) acting head Denis Pushilin, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the armed forces of Ukraine were deliberately aiming at civilians and residential areas of Donetsk.

"Speaking of those shelling attacks: as I understand, the strikes are directly targeted at residential districts of Donetsk, right?" Putin asked Pushilin.

The acting DPR leader replied that Ukrainian shelling attacks were certainly deliberate, with projectiles being spread over wide areas in Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka.

The official cited official casualty reports indicating that 21 civilians were killed and 94 injured in Ukrainian shelling attacks between December 2 and 18.

"Were they civilians?" Putin asked.

"Absolutely, all of them were civilians. This, of course, triggered a serious response on our part," Pushilin replied, adding that the armed forces of Russia were doing their best under those circumstances.