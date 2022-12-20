Most of Kiev region has no power — authorities

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. The power supply situation in the Kiev region is critical, with some 80% of the region having no electricity, head of the Kiev region administration Alexey Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"The situation with power supplies is still critical. <…>. Due to large-scale damage to the energy infrastructure, Ukrenergo (Ukrainian energy holding company - TASS) is resorting to emergency power outages. Some 80% of the region has no electricity," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Monday night, an air raid warning was issued in several Ukrainian regions. Explosions were heard in two districts of the Ukrainian capital city. Damage was reported at critical infrastructure facilities both in Kiev and the Kiev region.

Meanwhile, Ukrenergo said on Tuesday that the lion’s share of Kiev’s power demand is not being met. "Less than half of the capital’s demand is being satisfied. Critical infrastructure is the priority," it said.

Kiev’s division of the DTEK holding said on Tuesday morning that emergency power outages are being carried out in Kiev, with stabilizing blackout schedules being canceled.

Director General of the YASNO company (incorporated into DTEK) Sergey Kovalenko said on Monday that power outages in Kiev may last for up to ten hours as only 20% of the city’s demand for electricity is being met.