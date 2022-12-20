Putin says all special op’s participants are heroes

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. All the participants of Russia’s special military operation are heroes who are on the cutting edge of solving the most difficult and dangerous tasks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a state awards ceremony at the Kremlin on Tuesday.

"Our servicemen and soldiers who are deployed in the special military operation zone are undoubtedly on the cutting edge of solving the most difficult, responsible and dangerous tasks. <...> I sincerely believe that they are all heroes," the head of state said.

He noted that the servicemen risked their lives every second. "The vast majority of citizens of our country think about that. And I think about it all the time," the president stressed.