Seven people detained in CAR in case of terrorist attack against head of Russian House

PRETORIA, December 20. Police in the Central African Republic (CAR) have arrested seven people, including post office workers, who could have something to do with the terrorist attack against the head of the Russian House Dmitry Sytyi, an employee of the country’s radio station Ndeke Luka told TASS on Tuesday.

"Seven people have been detained, some were questioned and released," the source said. They were all questioned in connection with the terrorist attack against the head of the Russian House Dmitry Sytyi.

On December 16, the Russian embassy reported that Sytyi was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, after an anonymous parcel with his name on it exploded. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the mail bomb attack as an act of terrorism. The Central African police are investigating the circumstances of the case. On December 19, Sytyi was taken from Bangui to Russia.

Acting government spokesman Maxime Balalou said that the CAR condemned the terrorist attack, which injured the head of the Russian House, and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to cooperation with the Russian Federation. He stressed that the crime was committed, among other reasons, against "the Russian presence" in the CAR.