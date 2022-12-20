Ukrainian shelling damages ICRC office in Donetsk

DONETSK, December 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has damaged an office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Donetsk, an official from the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination told TASS.

"An ICRC office on Captain Ratnikov Street was damaged," the official said.

The Ukrainian military carried out an attack on downtown Donetsk late on December 19, firing 15 rockets. The Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky districts of the city came under fire, as well as the neighborhood of the Donetsk Clinical Territorial Medical Association. Head of the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes Major General Ruslan Yakubov told TASS that the attack presumably involved Slovak-made EXP-122 rockets.