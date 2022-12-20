Argentina court denies house arrest to Russians detained at US request — envoy

BUENOS AIRES, December 20. /TASS/. Argentina court refused to transfer the Russians detained at the US request under house arrest, Russian envoy to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov said.

"The Russians have asked to be released under house arrest, but so far no one has made concessions," the diplomat told reporters on Monday.

According to the embassy, Argentina still has not received a request for the Russians’ extradition. Argentinian and Russian lawyers are assisting the detainees. "The embassy is watching closely, but now a lot will depend on the actions that the US will take. According to our information, our citizens have not committed any crimes in Russia, so there is no counter request for extradition," the envoy said.

In mid-November, the US Department of Justice reported that two Russian nationals were detained in Argentina at the request of the US and were charged with copyright infringement, fraud and money laundering. The US authorities attributed to them the creation of the online library Z-Library, which allegedly posted free electronic books.