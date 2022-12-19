Part of Ukrainian positions used in attacks on Donetsk destroyed last night — DPR leader

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Some of the positions from where the Ukrainian military had attacked Donetsk on December 18 were destroyed last night, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"Our troops are returning fire and counter-battery attacks are underway. Some of the enemy’s firing positions from where attacks had been carried out were definitely destroyed last night," he said.

Pushilin added that units from the DPR First Army Corps and Russian forces had returned fire. "The attacks targeted enemy forces in Avdeyevka and Krasnogorovka, as well as the western part of Maryinka, which is not under our control yet," the DPR leader noted.