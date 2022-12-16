Switzerland joins new EU sanctions against Russia — government

GENEVA, December 16. /TASS/. Switzerland joins new EU sanctions introduced against Russia in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine, the country’s Federal Council [Swiss government - TASS] said on Friday.

"The EU agreed on 3 December to apply new sanctions relating to a price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products. This extends the ban on transporting such products sold above the price cap to trade and brokering services. On 16 December, the Federal Council decided to adopt these provisions, bringing Switzerland's measures in line with those of the EU," the government said.

The measures will come into force from 18:00 pm of December 16, the Federal Council informed.