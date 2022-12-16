Official slams assassination attempt on head of Russian House in CAR as terrorist attack

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic Dmitry Sytyi is nothing but a terrorist attack, head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation Yevgeny Primakov said.

"In Bangui, the Central African Republic, a terrorist attack was committed against the partner Russian House. An explosive device in a parcel seriously wounded the head of the cultural center, Dmitry Sytyi. Doctors are now fighting for his life. All our prayers now are for Dmitry's recovery," he wrote on Friday on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russian embassy reported that Sytyi was wounded in the explosion of an anonymous parcel he had received and was hospitalized. It was also reported that the security of the Russian embassy in the Central African Republic was strengthened after the incident.