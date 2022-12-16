Security of Russian embassy in CAR tightened — embassy

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The security of the Russian embassy in the Central African Republic has been tightened after the incident involving the head of Russia House in that country Dmitry Sytyi.

"All necessary measures are being taken," a source said in reply to a corresponding question.

The Russia House is located opposite the embassy.

Earlier, the embassy said that Sytyi had been injured when a bomb planted in an anonymous parcel delivered to him went off. The embassy did not provide other details regarding Sytyi's condition. An inquiry is underway.