Ukrainian shelling of Lantratovka kills eleven civilians, fate of 20 others still unknown

TASS, December 16. The death toll from a HIMARS rocket fall at one of Lantratovka buildings in the Lugansk People’s Republic has risen to 11, the fate of another 20 civilians remains unknown, the emergency services told TASS on Friday.

"According to clarified information, 11 people were killed, about 20 were injured, the fate of other 20 remains unknown. The rubble is now being removed," the source said.

At 04:10 Moscow time on Friday, the Ukrainian armed forces fired three rockets from HIMARS MLRS at the village of Lantratovka. Earlier it was reported that eight people were killed.