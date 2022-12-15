Anti-Russian rhetoric of nominee for US ambassador improper, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 15./TASS/. Lynne Tracy, the nominee to be US ambassador to Russia, should think about whether her value judgments about Russia are proper, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, addressing the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations’ hearing to confirm her as ambassador to Russia, Tracy said that she supported the sanctions policy against Moscow and the tightening of restrictions.

"I believe it would be worthwhile for the candidate for ambassador, who, as we can see, embraced the mood of the Senate hearing that is far from the diplomatic protocol, to think about how appropriate such assessments are now for the country where she is to work," the diplomat said.

Those who want to be the envoy to Russia, should demonstrate "commitment to professional, constructive work in order to avoid the further <…> irreparable worsening of dialogue of the US with our country," Zakharova stressed.

On December 7, the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations recommended to approve the nomination of Lynne Tracy as the US ambassador to Russia.