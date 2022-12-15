Zelensky's ‘peace’ initiative shows that Kiev wants victory on battlefield — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called ‘peace’ initiative shows that Kiev is still determined to win on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We would like to draw attention to another TV address Zelensky made on December 12, not for its novelty or depth, but for its absolute criminality and unprincipled nature. This time he addressed the leaders of the G7, asking to further support the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev in its confrontation with Russia," she said, "As we’ve understood, this ‘creative unit’ is incapable of doing anything by themselves. The address was all about the demands to the sponsors of the Kiev regime to provide additional military and financial aid, and to Russia to start withdrawing troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine by Christmas, as Zelensky has said, and to the world to create a global summit to implement the Ukrainian president’s peace formula which is detached from reality."

The diplomat noted that "such pseudo-peace initiatives are masked by words about commitment to diplomatic methods of settlement". Zakharova stressed that the main task of the Kiev regime remained "to win on the battlefield," and negotiations with Russia, which Kiev has prohibited by law, were never part of Zelensky's plans.

The diplomat pointed out that all responsibility for the rejection of diplomacy lay with Kiev. "Then it will be harder to come to any agreements in principle," she summarized.