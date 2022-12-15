Moscow cautions against attempts to interfere in special military operation

MOSCOW, December 15./TASS/. Russia warns those who want to interfere with the course of the special military operation in Ukraine about the dire consequences of this extremely dangerous move, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"As for the remarks of the French leader [Emmanuel Macron] about the readiness, as he put it, to interfere to protect the Zaporozhye NPP specifically, this really requires decoding, since there can be a lot of interpretations here," Zakharova said. "With this in mind, I would like to warn anyone wishing to interfere in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine of the grave consequences of such an extremely irresponsible and extremely dangerous move," the spokeswoman added.

And, if a nuclear facility is the subject matter, "then it seems to me there is no need to reiterate the danger of such an impromptu action," she stressed.

According to Zakharova, Russia is discussing the parameters of a declaration to create a safety zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant within the framework of direct contact with the IAEA Secretariat and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. "Mediators are not needed, as you understand. The French side is not a party to this process," the diplomat pointed out.

She drew attention to the obvious discord between the statements from Paris and its actions against the background of French arms supplies to Ukraine. "If our French colleagues were really concerned about the safety of the ZNPP, France, as a responsible nuclear state, should have been the first to urge Kiev to stop the shelling of that facility," Zakharova stressed. "Instead, guided by some other considerations, the French are using any possibility to overhype their pseudo-efforts towards normalization," she added.