Kremlin hits back at Poland’s decision to brand Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that Poland’s decision to label Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" fuels anti-Russian hysteria.

"Certainly I am not ready," he told journalists on Thursday replying to a question on whether the Kremlin was ready to agree with such actions. "As for the Sejm’s decision, this anti-Russian hysteria continues and this is how we perceive this," the Kremlin official said.

The lower house of the Polish Parliament (the Sejm) approved a resolution on Wednesday recognizing Russia as a "country that supports terrorism". The resolution also claims that Russia bears "direct responsibility" for the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in July 2014 and the crash of Poland’s presidential aircraft near Smolensk in April 2010.

Asked by one of the reporters to comment on this decision on the Smolensk crash, Putin’s press secretary said: "As for the crash, actually, the Polish authorities are simply refusing to face the truth, refusing to recognize the actual circumstances of this tragic accident."