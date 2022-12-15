US engages more companies to launch cyber strikes against Russia, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. More and more companies are being engaged by the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies to carry out cyber strikes against Russia and its critical infrastructure, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"More and more companies willing to implement Washington's Russophobic agenda, primarily to carry out cyber strikes against Russia and its critical infrastructure, are joining the efforts of the Pentagon and the US intelligence services as contractors," she said.