UN does everything to avoid objective assessment of situation in Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The UN Secretariat is doing everything to avoid direct assessments and comments on the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Everything necessary for the benefit of the Kiev regime, the UN Secretariat, the representatives of the secretary general and his deputies are expressing very clearly. <…> Anything that involves objectivity <…> comes down to one thing: allegedly, the representatives of the UN Secretariat, the representatives of the secretary general or his deputies do not have precise information, allegedly, the assessment of such actions is not their purview. Allegedly, data is being gathered and the assessment can be given only later," the diplomat said.

"Everything is being done to avoid direct comments and statements or the direct assessment of the situation," the spokeswoman concluded.