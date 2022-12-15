US congressmen launch bid to banish Russia from UN Security Council

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. US Congressmen Steve Cohen (Democrat, Tennessee) and Joe Wilson (Republican, South Carolina) introduced a draft resolution urging US President Joe Biden to take steps to boot Russia from the UN Security Council, wrote Foreign Policy, an American news magazine, on Wednesday citing the resolution made available to it.

According to the proposal, due to its actions in Ukraine, Russia committed "flagrant violations" of the UN Charter allegedly calling into question its right to hold a seat on the Security Council.

The magazine notes that the resolution is not binding and serves exclusively as a recommendation for the White House.

The US administration has repeatedly acknowledged that it is essentially impossible to exclude Russia from among the UNSC permanent members despite the West’s sporadic calls to do so over the special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.