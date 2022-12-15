Ukraine shells DPR 46 times over past 24 hours, killing five civilians — mission to JCCC

DONETSK, December 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 46 times over the past 24 hours, firing 225 munitions and killing five civilians, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 46 facts of Ukrainian shelling. <...> There was information about the deaths of five civilians in the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka, the previously liberated Olginka and Vladimirovka," the mission said.

According to its information, the Ukrainian military fired 225 rounds of ammunition at the territory of the DPR. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers, 122 mm, 152 mm and 155 mm artillery, as well as 120 mm mortars and tanks for the shelling. The city of Donetsk (its Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky, Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts), Golmovsky, Gorlovka, Mayorsk, Krasny Partizan, Novoselovka, Kashtanovoye, Mineralnoye, Yasinovataya and Makeyevka were also under fire.

On Wednesday, the DPR mission to the JCCC reported 30 facts of shelling of the republic's territory.