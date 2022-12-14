UN expansion possible only through Asia, Africa, Latin America — Russian ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, December 14./TASS/. Democratization of the UN Security Council is possible only through expanding the representation of Asian, African and Latin American countries, Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told a meeting of the UN Security Council meeting on reformed multilateralism on Wednesday.

"A lot is being said, specifically today, about a reform of the UN Security Council and about its alleged ineffectiveness. This thesis could be heard back in the early days of the UN, and it has been repeated throughout all the years of its existence. Undoubtedly, both the Council and the UN as a whole must be adapted to contemporary realities," Nebenzya said.

"Without this, it is difficult to imagine true representativeness and multipolarity, equality in the relations of member states. We see the prospects for democratization of the Security Council solely, let me emphasize, solely through the expansion of representation of the countries of Africa, Asia and Latin America," the diplomat stressed.

Some Western states, most notably Germany, have been seeking a permanent seat at the UN Security Council for a long time.