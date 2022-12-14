Ukrainian mole seeking to pass data on ZNPP discovered at power plant, says official

MOSCOW, December 14./TASS/. An agent of the Ukrainian armed forces has been exposed, planted at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as a repair crew worker to pass important data on the NPP, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the chief executive of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power plant operator, said on Wednesday.

"They [the Ukrainian armed forces] are trying to plant people from outside: a contracting organization was engaged for repair and construction work. And so, a finger man or an accomplice to saboteurs, I don’t know how to call him, was identified," he told the Solovyov Live TV channel.

The main task of the Ukrainian agent was to covertly film the station's security systems. According to him, the premises with security alarm systems were filmed, and "even the moment when the doors were opened" was caught. This might have been an attempt to "catch the algorithm for opening those doors," Karchaa noted. "Many, many interesting things were found in the tablet of this, so to speak, agent," he added.

Meanwhile, Kiev has practically exhausted its resources for recruiting agents among the staff of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, according to the expert. "This very fact shows that they have already depleted their resources and have started looking for people elsewhere," Karchaa stressed.