Ukraine delivers 13 HARM strikes on DPR, 12 reported casualties — republic

DONETSK, December 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops used AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles 13 times to strike the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) resulting in 12 casualties, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) told a press conference on Wednesday.

"Ukraine said that it modernized aircraft for the use of AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles. <...> As of December 7, 13 instances of the use of these missiles on residential quarters in the Donetsk People’s Republic have been recorded which led to one civilian being killed and 12 [people] wounded," according to the mission’s documents.

Additionally, over this period, as a result of the Ukrainian strikes, 31 apartment buildings, 3 educational institutions and 10 social and industrial infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

According to the mission, the first use of HARM missiles was recorded in Yenakievo a couple of months ago. Then, an employee of the Avtodor enterprise was wounded in the shelling. A school and seven apartment buildings were damaged.