Iran will not forget West’s inhuman attitude to its people — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The people of Iran will never forget the inhumane attitude towards their country that the Western countries displayed by preventing it from using its financial resources abroad during the coronavirus pandemic, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said on Wednesday.

"Many Western countries allocated huge financial resources to fight the coronavirus," Jalali told a news conference. "But they did not let Iran use its own financial resources, which were kept outside its national territory. They did not allow it to use financial resources during that dramatic period."

Jalali stressed that the Iranian people "will not forget the oppression and discrimination that the Western countries resorted to."

"As for sanctions, we believe that the collective West is using them as a tool against humanity. Many people need medicines and some kind of medical support. Sanctions encroach on these daily necessities of life," Jalali said, when asked about the EU’s anti-Iranian sanctions.