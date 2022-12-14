Ukrainian shelling kills 20 Novaya Kakhovka civilians since early November — authorities

GENICHESK, December 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian artillery strikes on Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region have killed 20 people since the beginning of November, Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Novokahhovka district, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces continue shelling Novaya Kakhovka from the right bank of the Kherson Region. Already 20 [people] have been killed, about 45 people have been wounded," the official said.

The Ukrainian military continue shelling towns on the left bank of the Dnieper River: Aleshki, Golaya Prystan, Kakhovka and Novaya Kakhovka. The shelling is taking place almost daily, and civilian objects and civilians are coming under fire.