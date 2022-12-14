Destruction of supply routes may help end weapons deliveries to Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. NATO will keep providing weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine until supply routes are destroyed, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) former Ambassador to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Wednesday.

"Only the destruction of logistics routes will have a radical impact on the supply of weapons. It is about the routes that pass through western Ukraine, which are being used for the delivery of large amounts of weapons to Donbass," he noted.

Miroshnik also said that Ukrainian forces were gradually losing ground on the Artyomovsk and Soledar fronts. "It’s clear that Ukraine will leave those areas one way or another," he added.

The United States earlier abandoned plans to provide Kiev with ATACMS missiles that the Ukrainian army could use to hit targets in Russia far from the frontline. Meanwhile, British and American media outlets reported, citing Pentagon sources, that Washington was considering supplying longer-range weapons to Ukraine since it is less afraid of the possibility of Moscow escalating the conflict.