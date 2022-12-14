Ukraine loses over 65 servicemen in battles with LPR over past 24 hours — People’s Militia

LUGANSK, December 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 65 servicemen in fighting with the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People's Militia, LPR People's Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko reported on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours in the course of active offensive actions of the LPR People's Militia units, the enemy suffered heavy losses in manpower. Our units wiped out up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen," Filiponenko said in a statement published on the LPR People's Militia Telegram channel.

According to him, LPR forces destroyed two tanks, three armored personnel carriers, one artillery piece and 17 pieces of special motor vehicles.