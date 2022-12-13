Russian envoy slams as myopic EU’s objection against security guarantees to Russia

VIENNA, December 13. /TASS/. It was myopic of some EU states to object against French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea about security guarantees to Russia in a new European architecture of security, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"A few EU states objected to the idea outlined recently by the President of France regarding provision of security guarantees for Russia in future. Shortsighted approach aimed at endless confrontation. For sure over time security assurances will be needed and not only for Russia," he wrote on his Twitter account.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on December 3 that Europe’s future security architecture should give security guarantees to Russia. He said this issue would be part of discussions about peace, so it would be necessary to think how France and the European Union would be able to defend their allies and concurrently give security guarantees to Russia when negotiations resumed. He stressed that he saw no military solutions to the Ukrainian conflict and reaffirmed that the only way out of this situation was through talks.

According to Reuters, Macron’s idea of security guarantees in Europe’s future security architecture was negatively met in Ukraine, in the Baltic republics and in a number of Eastern European countries. These countries informed Paris about their position via diplomatic channels.