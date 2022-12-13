Thousandth humanitarian convoy of Russian Emergencies Ministry arrives in Donbass

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry's convoy, which has become the thousandth since March 2022, has delivered humanitarian cargo to the territories of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics, the ministry's press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered more than 156 tons of humanitarian cargo in its thousandth convoy to Donbass. The cargo included children's kits, food, as well as basic necessities, which were distributed in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions," the ministry said.

In total, over 110,000 tons of humanitarian aid has been delivered to Donbass since March 2022.