DONETSK, December 13. /TASS/. Three civilians killed in the settlement of Luganskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR territorial defense headquarters said on Tuesday.

"As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian army, three people were killed in the settlement of Luganskoye," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Luganskoye is located northeast of Gorlovka.