National Antiterrorism Committee reveals number of sites blocked since start of special op

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. More than 3,500 websites with fakes about the special military operation have been blocked in Russia since February 24, the National Antiterrorism Committee’s information center reported on Tuesday.

"More than 3,500 Internet resources spreading false information about the special military operation have been blocked since the beginning of the operation," the report said.

Joint activities of the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) and law enforcement agencies contributed to the strengthening of the protection of the information space from the propaganda of terrorist ideology. The report revealed that 5,700 websites were blocked and 25,000 materials of terrorist content have been removed from the Internet.