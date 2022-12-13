More than 400 Ukrainian nationalists, war criminals detained on Russian border in 2022

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s border guards and law enforcement agencies have detained more than 400 Ukrainian nationalists and war criminals on border checkpoints in the outgoing year, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) told the media on Tuesday, following a joint meeting of the NAC and the Federal Operational Headquarters under the chairmanship of FSB director, Alexander Bortnikov, on Tuesday.

"More than 400 Ukrainian nationalists and persons who committed war crimes have been detained at checkpoints while trying to cross the state border; 1,026 persons involved in terrorist activities were prevented from entering Russia," the NAC said.

In the face of growing threats of sabotage and terrorist acts attention was drawn to the need for ensuring reliable anti-terrorist protection of facilities, primarily socially significant ones, as well as industrial plants and nuclear, fuel and energy and transport complexes.

"The NAC chairman [Alexander Bortnikov] pointed to the need for the direct participation of officials at all levels in the development and implementation of measures to improve governance in the field of countering terrorism and effective control of progress in their implementation," the NAC noted. As a result of the discussion, additional measures were developed aimed at increasing the effectiveness of countermeasures against terrorist threats in the context of a special military operation.