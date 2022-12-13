All hospitals in eastern Ukraine filled with wounded Ukrainian troops — LPR officer

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. All medical facilities in eastern Ukraine are filled with wounded servicemen of Ukraine’s armed forces, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told Channel One on Tuesday.

"By now, absolutely all the hospitals located in the eastern part of Ukraine are simply overcrowded, there is no room anymore there to bring [those wounded]," he said.

According to the officer, due to the overcrowded hospitals in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian servicemen are being transported to other regions. "Now [those wounded] are already being sent to western regions, to central regions, wherever possible, they would even set up some kind of field hospitals with additional beds in order to stabilize a patient and then redirect him further," he noted.

Marochko added that a large number of wounded Ukrainian troops are being sent for rehabilitation to Germany, Poland and other western countries.

On Monday, he said that a large number of doctors from Ukraine’s western regions arrived in Ukrainian units suffering major losses among personnel.