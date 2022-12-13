Russian troops gain control of Ukrainian army’s key supply route near Maryinka — LPR

LUGANSK, December 13. /TASS/. Russian forces have taken control of the road towards Krasnogorovka from where the Ukrainian military supplied its units in the community of Maryinka, LPR Assistant Interior Minister Vitaly Kiselyov said on Tuesday.

"The Russian armed forces are taking charge of the liberated territory. The road leading to Krasnogorovka used for the Ukrainian army’s supplies in Maryinka is under the control of the Russian armed forces," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said earlier on Tuesday that Russian troops had blocked the Ukrainian army’s supply routes in Maryinka. "Maryinka will soon be liberated and the supply routes have already been blocked there. That is why the situation for the enemy forces is not good there," he told the Soloviev Live TV Channel.

The acting DPR head earlier told TASS that the Maryinka front was a priority area. He stressed that fighting was already taking place inside the community. There were still Ukrainian army positions and strongholds inside the hamlet but the allied forces were steadily liberating it, he said.

DPR people’s militia forces began their operation to liberate Maryinka, a community west of Donetsk from where the Ukrainian military shelled the republic’s capital, on March 19. The DPR earlier said that the liberation of Maryinka would place the settlement of Aleksandrovka, the Petrovsky district and the Tekstilshchik neighborhood of Donetsk outside the reach of the Ukrainian army’s shelling.