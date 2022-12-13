Donetsk comes under unprecedentedly intense shelling, acting DPR head says

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The intense shelling attacks recorded in the city of Donetsk in recent days are unprecedented since the founding of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Acting DPR Head Denis Pushili told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Tuesday.

"As for Donetsk, the city has never come under this kind of intense shelling before, it did not happen in 2014 and 2015. The enemy uses a regional bombardment method, targeting various places on a regular basis every day, about two times and sometimes three times a day," Pushilin specified.

DPR People's Militia Colonel Andrey Bayevsky said earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were increasingly using Grad multiple rocket launchers to attack Donetsk, seeking to affect larger areas. On Tuesday alone, the Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk four times, firing a total of 26 munitions from those systems. The city of Yasinovataya also came under Grad attacks twice on Tuesday.