Five civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling of DPR over past day

DONETSK, December 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian army units shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 43 times in the past 24 hours, killing five civilians, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, the mission reported 43 shelling attacks by the Ukrainians. <…> Five civilians were reportedly killed in Donetsk’s Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts and in Gorlovka’s central district," the mission said in a report on its Telegram channel. Another four people were injured.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military opened mortar and artillery fire, using NATO’s 155 mm caliber artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers in their attacks. A total of 195 munitions were fired. Nine DPR localities came under fire, including five of Donetsk’s districts, Gorlovka and its suburbs, Makeyevka and Yasinovataya. Forty private homes and blocks of flats as well as eight civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters said four civilians had been killed in Ukrainian attacks over the past day.