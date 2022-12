LUGANSK, December 13. /TASS/. Russian forces have taken control of a highway leading to Krasnogorovka, cutting off a Ukrainian supply route, Vitaly Kiselyov, an aide to the Lugansk People’s Republic’s interior minister, said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Armed Forces are gaining a foothold in the liberated area. The Krasnogorovka highway, which was used for the delivery of supplies to Ukrainian troops stationed in Maryinka, is now under Russian forces’ control," he wrote on Telegram.