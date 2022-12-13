Ukrainian shelling kills four in past day, says DPR Territorial Defense Center

DONETSK, December 13. /TASS/. Four people were killed and another four suffered wounds in the Ukrainian military’s shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR Territorial Defense Center said in a statement on Monday.

"Four people were killed and another four civilians suffered wounds in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling in the past 24 hours, between 8:00 am on December 12 and 8:00 am on December 13," the statement reads.

On Monday, several districts of Donetsk came under the Ukrainian military’s attacks, which involved heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers.