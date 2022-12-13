Ukrainian shelling leaves two wounded in LPR’s Kremennaya

LUGANSK, December 13. /TASS/. Two civilians suffered wounds in the Ukrainian military’s shelling attack on the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on December 12, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Two civilians, born in 1999 and 1973, suffered wounds in Kremennaya, a home was destroyed and another one was damaged," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the LPR territory four times in the past 24 hours. Apart from Kremennaya, Svatovo also came under fire.