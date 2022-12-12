Russian senior diplomat weighs in on possible talks between Syria, Turkey

ISTANBUL, December 12. /TASS/. Russia believes that the initiatives to hold meetings between Turkey and Syria are the sovereign decision of the two countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"There seems to be an understanding in Turkey that it is necessary to normalize and maintain relations between Ankara and all neighboring countries in the region, including Syria. Judging by the reports, there is contact between Ankara and Damascus. Again, we are in favor of normalizing relations. As for the organization of meetings at various levels, including high-level meetings, we proceed from the fact that this is a decision by two sovereign states, in this case Turkey and Syria," he told Russian reporters on Monday following political consultations between Russia and Turkey in Istanbul.

Turkish media reported after the talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi on August 5, Ankara was discussing the possibility of direct contact between the Turkish and Syrian leaders. Ankara stated in this regard that such talks were not planned yet.

On October 6, after the European Political Community Summit in Prague, Erdogan said that a meeting between him and Syrian President Bashar Assad was out of the question at the moment. He later said that such a meeting would take place "when the time comes." On November 27, Erdogan said that relations between Turkey and Syria could be established following Egypt's example. The two presidents met for the first time since 2013 in Qatar on November 19 at the World Cup inauguration ceremony and held half-hour talks. Turkey's Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu said on November 28 that he could appoint an envoy to Egypt within the next few months.