LUGANSK, December 12. /TASS/. One hundred and fifty soldiers of the LPR people's militia have been released from Ukrainian captivity during the entire period of escalation, and each of them complained about torture by Ukrainian forces, the LPR commissioner for human rights, Viktoria Serdyukova, said on Monday.

"By now, 150 soldiers of the Lugansk people's militia have been released from Ukrainian captivity. All testified that inhuman treatment was used against them. More than 100 of them complained about physical violence," she said.

On December 6, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 60 Russian POWs facing mortal danger had been returned to Russia as a result of negotiations with the Ukrainian side.