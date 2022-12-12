Ukraine moves extra troops to Svatovo amid Russian military’s success — LPR militia

LUGANSK, December 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed additional troops to the Svatovo area in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) amid the Russian military’s success, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the LPR People’s Militia, told TASS on Monday.

"The enemy deployed additional troops and equipment to the Stelmakhovka settlement located northwest of the city of Svatovo. The move comes amid our forces’ success in the area," Marochko pointed out, citing LPR intelligence.

Vitaly Kiselyov, an aide to the LPR interior minister, told TASS on Friday that the Ukrainian Armed Forces command might pull its forces back from the Lugansk direction due to major casualties.