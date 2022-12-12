Ukrainian shelling leaves nine civilians wounded in past day — DPR defense headquarters

DONETSK, December 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling left nine civilians wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.

"Nine civilians suffered wounds in attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, from 8:00 am on December 11 and 8:00 am on December 12," the statement reads.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian military shelled several DPR cities, particularly using Grad multiple rocket launchers.