LUGANSK, December 12. /TASS/. Doctors from western Ukraine have arrived in the zone of Russia’s special military operation to deal with the enormous casualties that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS on Monday, citing intelligence.

"The arrival of a large number of doctors from western Ukraine has been recorded in Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar and Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine). They had to deploy medical workers to the combat zone due to the enormous casualties that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering in Donbass," he pointed out.

Marochko said on Friday that Kiev was luring foreign mercenaries to the Artyomovsk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic where Ukrainian troops were facing huge losses.