MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Western countries do not love and are not particularly going to love Russia, though Russia does not need it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Pavel Zarubin’s Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"No one loves us and no one is particularly going to. And we do not need it," he said when speaking about the collective West.

There are other examples in the remaining part of the world as well, Peskov noted. "Some [of the countries] love us, and, probably, not in the smallest part of the world," he said.