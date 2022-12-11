Russia, West reaches confrontation, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The relationship between Russia and the West has reached the confrontation stage, and the sides will have to live in this environment further on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Pavel Zarubin’s Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Well, we are not moving. We have already arrived at a station named ‘Confrontation’, and we have to be reserved, strong, to have underlying strength, because we will have to live in the environment of this confrontation," he said when asked where the relationship between Russia and the West is moving.