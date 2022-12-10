CIS mulls over protective mechanisms to reduce dependence on ‘whims’ of West — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The economic protective mechanisms, which might help reduce dependence on the ‘whims’ of the West, are under discussion at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised interview with Kazakhstan’s Khabar-24 news channel on Saturday.

"Intense discussions are underway within the EAEU and the CIS on how to work out protective mechanisms that will allow not to depend or to reduce dependence on the whims of our Western partners, to serve trade and investment activities using our own methods, including the transition to national currencies, the creation of their own logistics chains. All this seems relevant and is being actively discussed within the EAEU and the CIS, including bilaterally between Russia and Kazakhstan," he said.