West was unable to say anything during UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine — mission

UNITED NATIONS, December 10. /TASS/. Western states were unable to say anything on the substance of UN Security Council meeting on arms shipments to Ukraine, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Our former Western partners were unable to say a single word on the topic of today’s meeting - the consequences of pumping Ukraine with weapons. And that despite the facts and evidence presented today," Polyansky said.

The Russian diplomat added that Western states continue "to use the narrative that boils down to repetition of the same things at every meeting."