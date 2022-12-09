Special operation in Ukraine proceeds as planned, no problems — Putin

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. The special military operation in Ukraine is staying the course and there are no problems with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Friday, rounding up his visit to Bishkek.

"The special military operation is proceeding as planned. We have everything stable. There are neither questions nor problems there now," he said.

According to Putin, the Russian "Defense Ministry acts quite transparently, everything that does happen on the ground is reflected in the daily bulletins of the Defense Ministry."

"In fact, everything is really objective, I have nothing to add here," the president stressed.

Putin explained that when he was speaking about the protracted process in Ukraine earlier in the week, he was referring to the lengthy period for resolution of the Ukraine crisis.